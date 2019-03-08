The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, Coleridge's compelling story with music at Corpus Playroom

Matt Wilkinson in The Ancient Mariner at Corpus Playroom. Picture: PAUL ASHLEY Paul Ashley

The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, Samuel Taylor Coleridge's gripping and compelling story will be told in a one-man musical drama using the original text.

Actor Matt Wilkinson retells the story of how the mariner and his crewmates set sail in good weather but were soon betset by storm and then ice.

In a callous act, he shoots an albatross out of the sky, and then watches as one after one his crewmates die.

But the mariner cannot die. He has been cursed for his crime against nature to be abandoned forever upon the wide, wide sea.

Presente by Corkscrew Theatre Company and written by Geoff Page from the original text including "water, water, everywhere, Nor any drop to drink".

At Corpus Playroom, St Edward's Passage, Cambridge (just along from the box office for Cambridge Arts Theatre) from October 3-5 at 7pm.

Tickets are £8/£7 on Thursday and £9/£8 on Friday and Saturday from 01223 300085 or adctheatre.com.