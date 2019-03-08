The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, Coleridge’s compelling story with music at Corpus Playroom

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 11:49 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 25 September 2019

Matt Wilkinson in The Ancient Mariner at Corpus Playroom. Picture: PAUL ASHLEY

Paul Ashley

The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, Samuel Taylor Coleridge's gripping and compelling story will be told in a one-man musical drama using the original text.

Actor Matt Wilkinson retells the story of how the mariner and his crewmates set sail in good weather but were soon betset by storm and then ice.

In a callous act, he shoots an albatross out of the sky, and then watches as one after one his crewmates die.

But the mariner cannot die. He has been cursed for his crime against nature to be abandoned forever upon the wide, wide sea.

Presente by Corkscrew Theatre Company and written by Geoff Page from the original text including "water, water, everywhere, Nor any drop to drink".

At Corpus Playroom, St Edward's Passage, Cambridge (just along from the box office for Cambridge Arts Theatre) from October 3-5 at 7pm.

Tickets are £8/£7 on Thursday and £9/£8 on Friday and Saturday from 01223 300085 or adctheatre.com.

Man injured during attempted robbery in Saffron Walden

The incident took place in Cromwell Road.

Saffron Walden couple appear on Channel 4’s Ugly House to Lovely House

Lucas and Hayley from Saffron Walden appeared on Ugly House to Lovely House with George Clarke. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Tonnes of straw bales and hedgerow torched in arson attack

Firefighter tackling Widdington fire. Picture: Saffron Walden Fire Station's Facebook page.

Thomas Cook holiday makers are assured that anyone who booked with Premier Travel is fully covered

Travel firm Thomas Cook is now in liquidation. Picture: Web/Archant

Town’s first Eco Fair encourages locals to reduce, reuse, and recycle

Paula Curbello and her six and a half-month-old child, Paco.

