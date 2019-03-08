The Rocky Horror Show comes to Cambridge from July 15-20
PUBLISHED: 17:14 03 July 2019
Photo by David Freeman
Starring Joanne Clifton, professional dancer from Strictly, Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show comes to Cambridge Arts Theatre from July 15-20, as part of a world tour.
Starring Joanne Clifton from Strictly, Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show comes to Cambridge Arts Theatre from July 15-20, as part of a world tour.
The musical, now seen by some 30 million people is a humorous tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies from the 1940s to the 1970s.
You may also want to watch:
Two students Brad and Janet, get caught in a storm and their car breaks down near the home of a mad transvestite scientist, Dr Frank N Furter.
They meet him as he unveils his new creation, a Frankenstein-style monster in the form of an artificially made, fully grown, physically perfect muscle man named Rocky Horror, complete "with blond hair and a tan".
The glorious, cross-dressing fun - which often encourages the audience to follow suit - includes the classic numbers Sweet Transvestite, Damn It Janet and Time Warp.
Shows Monday to Friday at 7.45pm, Friday, 8.30pm. and Saturday 5.30pm and 8.30pm. Tickets, £25, £35, £40, £45. Friday, top price £40 from 01223 503333 or www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.