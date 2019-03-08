Advanced search

The Rocky Horror Show comes to Cambridge from July 15-20

PUBLISHED: 17:14 03 July 2019

Strictly's Joanne Clifton stars in the Rocky Horror show at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Photo by David Freeman

Starring Joanne Clifton, professional dancer from Strictly, Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show comes to Cambridge Arts Theatre from July 15-20, as part of a world tour.

The musical, now seen by some 30 million people is a humorous tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies from the 1940s to the 1970s.

Two students Brad and Janet, get caught in a storm and their car breaks down near the home of a mad transvestite scientist, Dr Frank N Furter.

They meet him as he unveils his new creation, a Frankenstein-style monster in the form of an artificially made, fully grown, physically perfect muscle man named Rocky Horror, complete "with blond hair and a tan".

The glorious, cross-dressing fun - which often encourages the audience to follow suit - includes the classic numbers Sweet Transvestite, Damn It Janet and Time Warp.

Shows Monday to Friday at 7.45pm, Friday, 8.30pm. and Saturday 5.30pm and 8.30pm. Tickets, £25, £35, £40, £45. Friday, top price £40 from 01223 503333 or www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.

Drive 24