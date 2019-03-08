Advanced search

The Very Hungry Caterpillar to be staged at Haverhill Arts Centre on June 26

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 June 2019

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Archant

A theatrical version of The Very Hungry Caterpillar will be at Haverhill Arts Centre on Wednesday, June 26.

Off the page and onto the stage, the book celebrates its 50th birthday this year. The show has 75 puppets, adapting four of the author Eric Carle's stories, so also includes: Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks and The Very Lonely Firefly.

The show has received five star reviews from both critics enthusiastic families who went to see it.

The story is about a caterpillar who eats his way through a wide variety of foodstuffs before pupating and emerging as a butterfly.

The winner of many children's literature awards and a major graphic design award, the book has sold almost 50 million copies worldwide. It has been described as having sold the equivalent of a copy per minute since its publication.

Shows at 1pm and 4pm. Tickets £10/£8.50 from 01440 714140 or www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.

