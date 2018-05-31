Advanced search

REVIEW: Wind in the Willows at Cambridge Junction - it's slightly rude and the children loved it

PUBLISHED: 14:44 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 13 December 2019

Wind in the Willows

Wind in the Willows

The youngsters didn't have to be asked. As the action went on, they were so engaged with the story, they were standing up in their seats, pointing and calling out helpful instructions to the cast.

The Wind in the Willows at Cambridge Junction is a wittily modern version of Kenneth Graeme's beloved tale.

It involves a lot of audience participation. The youngsters didn't have to be asked. As the action went on, they were so engaged with the story, they were standing up in their seats, pointing and calling out helpful instructions to the cast.

There is plenty of "It's behind you!" and "Oh yes you can!"

This cleverly written and highly inventive Christmas play also had the grown-ups giggling throughout.

The cast of five women from the company Figs in Wigs make the most of every detail with some ingenious props and staging.

As the show opens, we meet Mole (Alice Roots) who emerges from her heap having tried to do her underground spring cleaning.

She and Ratty (Rachel Porter) get into a boat and go down the river to meet Badger (Suzanna Hurst) and Toad (Sarah Moore).

Mrs Toad, having learned her lesson with the dangers of motoring cars, has now built a splendid, silver space rocket.

The wicked Weasel (Rachel Gammon) however, has siphoned off half the tank so that although Toad will be able to go on her holiday to Venus, she will not have enough fuel to get back. Boo!!

But after the rocket has blasted off with Toad on board, we find silly Weasel has stowed away on the rocket and is caught in a trap of her own making.

Meanwhile, Toad's friends, Mole, Badger and Ratty, need to summon help for their friend who has gone heedlessly off into space without taking the rocket's manual.

A six-foot high iPhone appears and the friends dial up animal world celebrities to ask for help, including Jessie Jay and Taylor Swift.

Who do they know who has a vehicle which can fly anywhere, quickly....but who only uses it once a year?

The cast, with some lovely dance moves and tuneful singing, bring out the endearing nature of the woodland creatures so that the children in the audience, really care about them. The show won warm approval from all ages from a group of Brownies to the elderly man I sat next to. We all got gloriously wrapped up in it. It's slightly rude and the kids loved it.

The Wind in the Willows is at Cambridge Junction until January 5. Shows mostly at 11am and 2.30pm. (Some evenings). Tickets, £15.50 or £10 concessions. Groups of four can save 15 per cent from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk.

