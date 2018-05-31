The Woman in Black returns to Cambridge Arts Theatre

Spine-chilling thriller The Woman In Black comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Monday 24 to Saturday 29 February. Archant

This is now the second longest-running non-musical play in West End history, after The Mousetrap.

The spine-tingling The Woman in Black by Susan Hill is back at Cambridge Arts Theatre from February 24-29.

The play, adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from the 1983 book by Susan Hill, opened in London's West End in 1989.

A lawyer, obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast on him and his family by the spectre of a woman in black, engages a young actor to help him tell his story. There is a piercing scream at one point which has had some audience members clutching the person next to them in horror..

Pre-show talk on Wednesday, February 26 at 6.30pm. This is free with tickets for the play but booking essential. British Sign Language assisted performance. Wednesday, February 26 at 7.45pm.

Age guidance 12+ Shows 7.45pm with matinees Thursday and Saturday 2.30pm. Tickets, £20-£35 from 01223 503333 or www.cambridgeartstheatre.com