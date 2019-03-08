Tom Gates, the schoolboy hero, will be on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Tom Gates is at Cambridge Arts Theatre Archant

The play is being put on by the award-winning producers of Horrible Histories and Gangsta Granny.

A stage version of Tom Gates, based on the books by Liz Pichon, will be at Cambridge Arts Theatrte from October 23-26.

Tom is tryng to stay out of trouble but he has three sad faces on his school achievement chart. If he gets one more he will not be able to go on the school trip.

Tom is your classic children's hero. He plays the guitar, and has a moody older sister, a dad who drives a strange car and grandparents who are interesting and eccentric. Liz Pichon's illustrations are animated for the stage and there will be catchy tunes.

Suitable for ages over five. Shows at 6.30pm on the Wednesday, 11am and 3pm on Thursday and Saturday, 2pm and 6.30pm on Friday. There will be a relaxed performance on Thursday at 3pm.

Tickets, adults £25 and children £19 from 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com.