Treasure Island the Panto at Haverhill Arts Centre

PUBLISHED: 13:55 10 January 2020

Treasure Island the Pantomime is playing at Haverhill Arts Centre from Friday, January 17 to Saturday, January 25.

Presented by Centre Stage, this will be a traditional family show with plenty of audience participation, songs, dancing, pieces of eight and ooo-ahh me hearties.

It's panto time on the high seas presented by the team from Centre Stage.

Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson, a tale of buccaneers and buried gold, had enormous influence on our popular perception of pirates. We came to see their lives as depending on treasure maps where X marked the spot, tropical islands, and their personalities as one-legged seamen bearing parrots on their shoulders.

The work was originally serialised in the children's magazine Young Folks from in 1881 and 1882 and published as a book in 1883.

Shows at 7pm on January 17, 23, 24 and 25. Performances at 1pm and 4pm on Saturday, January 18, at 4.30pm on Sunday, January 19, and 3pm on Saturday, January 25.

Tickets, £13.50 or £11.50 from 01440 714140 or www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.

