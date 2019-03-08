Advanced search

We're Going on a Bear Hunt at Cambridge Arts Theatre July 12-14

PUBLISHED: 16:49 03 July 2019

We're Going On a Bear Hunt is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

We're Going On a Bear Hunt is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Archant

A stage version of We're Going on a Bear Hunt, based on the book by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury, will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from July 12-14, Friday to Sunday.

A stage version of We're Going on a Bear Hunt, based on the book by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury, will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from July 12-14, Friday to Sunday.

The production, which has come direct from London's West End, follows an intrepid family of adventurers and their musical dog on a quest to find a bear.

Five children go in a bear hunt. They wade through gigantic, swashy grass, the splishy, splashy river and the thick, oozy, squelchy mud.

Expect catchy songs, interactive scenes, plenty of adventure and a few surprises along the way.

They travel through grass, a river, mud, a forest and a snowstorm before coming face to face with a bear in its cave. Written in 1989, the book has won several awards and was the subject of a Guinness World Record for "Largest Reading Lesson" with a book-reading attended by 1,500 children, and an additional 30,000 listeners online, in 2014.

The show is suitable for families with children aged from three upwards. Shows, Friday, 10.30am, Saturday, 10.30am, 1.30pm and 4.30pm. Sunday, 10.30am and 1.30pm. All tickets, £15.50 from 01223 503333 or www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.

