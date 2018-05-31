Hear Rachmaninov's Second Concerto played by award winner Churen Li at West Road Concert Hall, Cambridge

Award-winning pianist Churen Li will play Rachmaninov's Concerto No 2 at West Road Cambridge Archant

February Highlights at West Road in Cambridge (The University of Cambridge's concert hall) include Gilbert and Sullivan's The Sourcerer, Rachmaninov's 2nd Concerto and Rossini's Cenerentola - plus the Academy of Ancient Music and the Endellion Quartet.

The Sourcerer, which opened in November 1877 is based on Gilbert's Christmas story, An Elixir of Love.

A young man, Alexis, is obsessed with idea of love levelling all ranks and social distinctions.

To promote this, he invites a sourcerer to brew a love potion. This causes everyone in the village to fall in love with the first person they see and the pairing of comically mismatched couples.

This was Gilbert and Sullivan's first work to have the typical patter songs and love duets. Presented by the university's Gilbert and Sullivan Society on February 6, 7, and 8 at 7.45pm. Tickets, £13, concessions, £11, students £7.

Rachmaninov's Concerto No 2 will be played by Cambridge University Orchestra on Saturday, February 15 with pianist Churen Li, the winner of the Cambridge University Music Society competition 2019 and conducted by Jac van Steen.

Sergei Rachmaninov composed this work in 1900, in the depths of a deep depression after his First Symphony was not well received. He had been unable to compose for three years.

8pm. Tickets, £5 for students and under 18s. Or £20, £14 and £10, or concessions, £18, £12 and £8.

Rossini's opera La Cenerentola (Cinderella) set in 1950s Rome, runs from February 20 to 22. 7.45pm with 1.30pm Saturday matinee. Tickets, £18, concessions £12, students, £8.

The Academy of Ancient Music on Sunday, February 23 has virtuoso lutenist Thomas Dunford playing Bach and Vivaldi.

7pm. Tickets, £35, £27, £16, students £5.

The Endellion Quartet on February 26 will play Beethoven String Quartet in F minor Op.95 (Serioso), Beethoven String Quartet in C minor Op.18 No.4 and Beethoven String Quartet in F Op.59 No.1 (Razumovsky).

7.30pm. Tickets, £28, £26 (65+), £14 (reg. disabled), £6 (students and under 16s).

For the Academy of Ancient Music and the Endellion Quartet book on 01223 357851 or www.cambridgelivetickets.co.uk. Student shows: adctheatre.com or 01223 300085.