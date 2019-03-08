What's in a Name is at Cambridge Arts Theatre October 28-November 2

The internationally acclaimed play is based on the award-winning French film Le Prenom, the highest grossing French film of 2012.

Does a person's name create or reflect who they are. The comedy, What's in a Name is at Cambridge Arts Theatre from October 28 to November 2.

Father-to-be Vincent and his partner Anna are invited to dinner by his sister Elizabeth and her husband Peter. They are joined by their childhood friend, Carl.

The couple's chosen name for the baby sparks a debate which spirals out of control. Egos, childish resentment and previously unspoken feelings are exposed.

Starring Joe Thomas (The Inbetweeners and Fresh Meat) as Vincent, Summer Strallen as Anna and Bo Poraj as Peter, best known as Mike Jackford in the BBC sitcom Miranda. Laura Patch is Elizabeth and Alex Gaumond (who played Miss Trunchbull in the West End production of Matilda as Carl.

Shows 7.45pm with 2.30pm matinees Thursday and Saturday. Tickets, £20-£40 from 01223 503333 or www.cambrideartstheatre.com.