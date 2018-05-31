Alan Bennett's The Wind in the Willows at the ADC Theatre Cambridge December 10 to 14

Wind in the Willows at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge Archant

Alan Bennett's version of The Wind in the Willows will be on stage at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge from December 10 to 14.

Presented by the highly regarded "Camdram" amateur company Bawds, the play, based on Kenneth Grahame's book, was first performed at the National Theatre.

The endearing characters of Mole, Rat, Toad and Badger are joined by their woodland friends as they accompany Toad on his misadventures in caravans, cars, boats and trains. First written in 1908, the book has often been adapted for the stage with the hapless motorist Toad as the central character, as Toad of Toad hall.

The Wild Wood is an ever present threat, as is the sinister gang that inhabits that world.

Family show, 7.45pm with Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets, Tuesday, £12/£9, Wednesday/Thursday, £14/£11, Friday/Saturday, £15/£12 from 01223 300085 or adctheatre.com.

The ADC Theatre, Cambridge University's student theatre is in Park Street, Cambridge CB5 8AS.