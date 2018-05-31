Woodland Tales, a children’s play and craft session at Cambridge Junction

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 14:40 20 November 2019

Olivier-nominated performer Hattie Naylor has teamed up with Pickled Image to create a magical tale with puppets and an environmental message.

Woodland Tales with Granddad, the children's play at Cambridge Junctin on Sunday, November 24 will have a free arts and crafts session for an hour before the performance with a theme tied in with the show.

Olivier-nominated performer Hattie Naylor has teamed up with Pickled Image to create a magical tale with puppets and an environmental message.

Something is happening in the woods, voices can be heard, and a strange metallic smell fills the air.

Machines are gathering at its edge and a mysterious call is heard across the valley. Laura the ladybird, Jeffrey the spider, Brett the Woodlouse and Willoughby the Woodpecker are worried. Velda the Vixen knows there's only one person who can help them - Granddad.

But is there enough time? Can they save the wood? And will the mysterious stranger help?

11.30am and 2.30pm. For ages 3+. tickets, £10 adult, £6 children from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk

