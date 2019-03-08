Would You Adam and Eve It at Haverhill Arts Centre on June 22

Would You Adam and Eve It? - a speedy dramatisation of all 90 chapters from the first two books of the Bible will be at Haverhill Arts Centre on Saturday, June 22.

The show is being toured in partnership with the Bible Society.

It is suitable for anyone aged 10 upwards and each show has some free tickets for children.

The show has been going for 10 years and got a five star review at The Edinburgh Festival in 2017. One reviewer said; "It's a must-see: friendly, frenetic and so funny that the person next to me was crying with laughter throughout.

"It gave plenty of scope for improvisation, which made each joke as surprising as the last, and created an atmosphere of warm, genuine humour. The actors sparked off one another, and included the audience in their daftness."

Presented by Searchlight Theatre. 7.15pm. Tickets, £10 from 01440 714714 or www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.