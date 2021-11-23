News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Walden's flower club members create Christmas wreaths and decorations

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 4:28 PM November 23, 2021
Christmas wreath with robin, Saffron Walden and District Flower Club, Essex

A Christmas decoration with a robin made by the Saffron Walden and District Flower Club - Credit: Saffron Walden and District Flower Club

The November meeting of Saffron Walden and District Flower Club had a festive theme.

Jane Knight shared hints and tips for making Christmas wreaths and decorations before participants set to assembling their own designs.

A Christmas decoration made by Saffron Walden and District Flower Club, with lots of green foliage

Christmas wreaths and decorations were made by members of Saffron Walden and District Flower Club, using pine cones, eucalyptus and foliage for scent and sculptural interest - Credit: Saffron Walden and District Flower Club

Participants also had tea and mince pies.

The next meeting is January 20, 2022 with a demonstration by Elizabeth Robinson entitled ‘Lashings of Colour’.

Visitors are welcome at a cost of £5.

The event takes place at Abbey Lane Church Hall at 1.30pm for a 2pm start.

For more information contact Margaret on 01799 500462.


