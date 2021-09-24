Published: 5:03 PM September 24, 2021

The team behind the Saffron Walden Reporter and sister title The Dunmow Broadcast has been highly commended at this year's Archant Awards.

The awards took place in Norwich on Thursday (September 23) with 13 categories.

The papers were on a shortlist of nine for the We Stand Together category, for work created by team members Louise Dunderdale, Will Durrant, Mary Glover, Hayden Armes, Sheena Grant and Alex Valentine.

The category sought a winner who has formed an exceptional working relationship with their community during the last year and a half of the "coronacoaster".

In the summary of why the papers made the shortlist, judges had referenced the verbal and written praise from traders and the community for their work, the Above and Beyond award from Great Dunmow Town Council, the #ShopLocal campaign and support for Click It Local.

The winner was the team from HR, Engagement and Internal Communication for daily communication. Their work spanned furlough conversations through to online pizza quizzes.

East Together also received a highly commended in the same category. Their nine-month campaign brought people together through the work of feature writers, video producers and social media support for East of England Co-op.

The One To Watch category had shortlisted chief reporter Louise Dunderdale within the top 10 of new starters who have joined the business since January 1, 2020.

It sought to highlight staff who have been gaining great traction thanks to their attitude, work ethic and achievements.

The award was won by Natasha Davies of Data and Insight for her work in data visualisation with multiple different departments.

Michael Adkins, Archant Senior Group Editor, said: "The competition was of an extremely high standard.

"All those who made the shortlist deserved recognition so for the Saffron Walden Reporter and Dunmow Broadcast team to be highly commended is an exceptional achievement.

"Louise Dunderdale and her colleagues, like others in the industry, faced many challenges during the pandemic and have worked hard to represent and fight for their communities during unprecedented times.

"Their passion and commitment is unrivalled."



