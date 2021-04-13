Gallery

Published: 6:00 PM April 13, 2021

Owner of Craft Days on the High Street, along with an assistant don rubber gloves and pinnies for Big Clean Up Day - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Members of the community came together to help with Walden's Big Clean Up Day ahead of businesses reopening as Covid restrictions eased.

Louise Scutt-Richter, Saffron Walden BID Manager said: "A huge ‘thank you’ from the SWBID team everyone who came down to the town centre to help.

"Over 50 people helped through the day to litter pick, weed, scrub and clean.

"Residents, county and town councillors and many business owners as well as Waitrose volunteers all came out to get the town ready for the businesses reopening this week.

"We were delighted to see such strong support in the community for our local businesses."

Brooks Dress Agency got involved in Saffron Walden's Big Clean Up Day - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

You may also want to watch:

Businesses have been happy to re-open as lockdown eases, with customers venturing out for "non-essential" shopping once more, hairdressers and nail salons reopening, along with gyms for individual and household group use, libraries and community centres.

The lockdown map is set to ease again on May 17 and June 21.

Volunteers clearing King Street, Saffron Walden of excess dirt and weeds for Big Clean Up Day - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A volunteer cleans the grubby mossy base of the columns outside Saffron Walden library on Big Clean Up Day - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Cleaning up outside the Trawlerman Fish Bar in Central Arcade, on Saffron Walden's Big Clean Up Day - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Cleaning up outside the Trawlerman Fish Bar in Central Arcade, Saffron Walden on Big Clean Up Day - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Cleaning up in King Street, Saffron Walden on Big Clean Up Day - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Culvert cleaning by volunteers in King Street, ahead of the reopening on April 12 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A volunteer cleans up the pavement on King Street, Saffron Walden, on Big Clean Up Day - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Owner of Ohe Shoes, Saffron Walden, takes the duster to her shop to clean it up for Big Clean Up Day - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Jacks Outdoors gets a clean-up ahead of the reopening - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Craft Days on the High Street, Saffron Walden, and Big Clean Up Day - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Frank Riccio cleaning up outside his salon for Saffron Walden BID's Big Clean Up Day - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Team Mokshala, Saffron Walden, giving their doorstep the big clean ahead of the reopening on April 12 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Having only been allowed to be open for three weeks during the six months that she has run her custom shoe business from The Cockpit, Saffron Walden, this owner is looking forward to getting going again - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Business owners were able to collect replacement and new safety signage, supplied by Saffron Walden BID to use in their premises, ahead of the reopening on April 12 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Fresh new Support Saffron Walden safety stickers were available for the Big Clean Up Day, ahead of April 12 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The owner of Saffron and Sage, outside the premises on Market Row, Saffron Walden, ahead of opening on April 12 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Helping with the Saffron Walden BID's Big Clean Up Day ahead of April 12's reopening - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Helping with Saffron Walden BID's Big Clean Up Day ahead of April 12's reopening. - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Volunteers for Saffron Walden BID's Big Clean Up Day ahead of the April 12 reopening. - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The owner of Reijuvenate salon on Market Hill, Saffron Walden, doing a last bit of spring cleaning ahead of reopening on April 12. - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

A window display refresh for Colorcraft on Emson Close, Saffron Walden, ahead of the re-opening on April 12 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Helen cleans up outside The Smithy, her jewellery studio in the Cockpit, Saffron Walden, ahead of the April 12 reopening - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The Tourist Information Centre, Saffron Walden receives an extra clean up ahead of the town re-opening on April 12 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Mike and Nikki Riccio finish the last bits of cleaning at their hair salon on Market Hill, Saffron Walden ahead of the re-opening on April 12 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Charlotte taking a moment out in the outdoor seating area at the Cross Keys, Saffron Walden, as she prepares to reopen on April 12 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Julie sweeps out ahead of re-opening her salon The Beauty Box in Butcher Row, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Cleaning up outside the Ruby Rooms on the High Street, Saffron Walden - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

The Wilkin & Son's Tea Room team having just finished their big tidy up ahead of the re-opening on April 12 - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography





LINKED:

Residents and business owners celebrate April 12 reopenings

Lockdown easing: 'Shop abuse will not be tolerated'