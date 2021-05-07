Old pirate ship climbing frame is removed for safety
Connie Dimsdale
- Credit: Connie Dimsdale
Volunteers helped to remove ‘unsafe’ playground equipment from Chrishall village park.
The group of seven volunteers including three parish councillors dismantled the old pirate ship climbing frame, built by villagers around 30 years ago.
The playground is regularly inspected for health and safety reasons, and the pirate ship has been fenced off for over a year as it no longer meets safety requirements.
Resident and parish councillor Philip Gravett started the drive to fund the replacement.
He said: “My children played on this playground; my grandchildren now play on it, so I see it as a great community asset.
“Especially during these times of Covid, we want to promote these outdoor activities for the children."
Within two months, £2,100 has been raised via a crowdfunding appeal, and has been ring-fenced for playground improvements.
Current ideas for the replacement are an outdoor gym, a climbing wall, or a zip wire. The large tyres could be upcycled into flower beds.
