News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Old pirate ship climbing frame is removed for safety

Logo Icon

Connie Dimsdale

Published: 12:00 PM May 7, 2021   
Mark Reddy and David Millband help to dismantle the old pirate ship play area in Chrishall

Mark Reddy and David Millband help to dismantle the old pirate ship play equipment in Chrishall - Credit: Connie Dimsdale

Volunteers helped to remove ‘unsafe’ playground equipment from Chrishall village park.

Gill Eaton, Stuart Eaton, Mark Reddy, Philip Gravett, David Millband and Paula Parish in Chrishall

Gill Eaton, Stuart Eaton, Mark Reddy, Philip Gravett, David Millband and Paula Parish lend a hand at the pirate ship in Chrishall - Credit: Connie Dimsdale

The group of seven volunteers including three parish councillors dismantled the old pirate ship climbing frame, built by villagers around 30 years ago.

The playground is regularly inspected for health and safety reasons, and the pirate ship has been fenced off for over a year as it no longer meets safety requirements.

Philip Gravett has been spearheading a campaign to raise money for new play equipment in Chrishall

Philip Gravett has been spearheading a campaign to raise money for new play equipment in Chrishall - Credit: Connie Dimsdale

Resident and parish councillor Philip Gravett started the drive to fund the replacement.

He said: “My children played on this playground; my grandchildren now play on it, so I see it as a great community asset.

“Especially during these times of Covid, we want to promote these outdoor activities for the children."

You may also want to watch:

Within two months, £2,100 has been raised via a crowdfunding appeal, and has been ring-fenced for playground improvements.

Current ideas for the replacement are an outdoor gym, a climbing wall, or a zip wire. The large tyres could be upcycled into flower beds.

Most Read

  1. 1 Saffron Walden shakeup in county council elections
  2. 2 Market Square event organisers "amazed" at popularity of dine-out event
  3. 3 Here's what you can do from May 17 as Covid restrictions ease
  1. 4 New mayor, deputy mayor and leader appointed for town council
  2. 5 Stick to the paths while bluebells bloom, says Essex Wildlife Trust
  3. 6 Wiseman dynasty gets new star as 15-year-old Max hits first senior ton
  4. 7 Standing for election for a seat on Essex County Council on May 6, 2021
  5. 8 Front garden VE Day display planned in Great Chesterford
  6. 9 Walden teddy bear shop to relocate to new venue
  7. 10 Six days of alfresco dining announced for Market Square
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sophie Durlacher of Uttlesford Foodbank

Lockdown Easing

Numbers seeking support double - can you help Uttlesford foodbank?

Louise Dunderdale

person
A train with a bright yellow front pulling into a platform

Greater Anglia

Ageing trains mended using recycled parts for final years of service

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A woman stood in front of a pretty archway of flowers.

Books | Exclusive

Ex-prison governor on writing and retirement in Walden

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Grove Lodge, Saffron Walden is taking part in the National Garden Scheme

Lockdown Easing

Things to do this Bank Holiday weekend

Louise Dunderdale

person