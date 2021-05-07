Published: 12:00 PM May 7, 2021

Mark Reddy and David Millband help to dismantle the old pirate ship play equipment in Chrishall - Credit: Connie Dimsdale

Volunteers helped to remove ‘unsafe’ playground equipment from Chrishall village park.

Gill Eaton, Stuart Eaton, Mark Reddy, Philip Gravett, David Millband and Paula Parish lend a hand at the pirate ship in Chrishall - Credit: Connie Dimsdale

The group of seven volunteers including three parish councillors dismantled the old pirate ship climbing frame, built by villagers around 30 years ago.

The playground is regularly inspected for health and safety reasons, and the pirate ship has been fenced off for over a year as it no longer meets safety requirements.

Philip Gravett has been spearheading a campaign to raise money for new play equipment in Chrishall - Credit: Connie Dimsdale

Resident and parish councillor Philip Gravett started the drive to fund the replacement.

He said: “My children played on this playground; my grandchildren now play on it, so I see it as a great community asset.

“Especially during these times of Covid, we want to promote these outdoor activities for the children."

Within two months, £2,100 has been raised via a crowdfunding appeal, and has been ring-fenced for playground improvements.

Current ideas for the replacement are an outdoor gym, a climbing wall, or a zip wire. The large tyres could be upcycled into flower beds.