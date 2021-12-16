News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Knife amnesty bin's latest Uttlesford dates released

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 4:24 PM December 16, 2021
Knives, sharp items placed in a surrender bin. Image courtesy of Essex Police

Some of the bladed items placed in a surrender bin - Credit: Essex Police

The knife amnesty bin, where bladed items can be disposed of without fear of prosecution, will be in Elsenham and Henham on Thursday, December 23.

Uttlesford Community Safety Partnership will bring the bin to Elsenham's Tesco Express between 12.30pm and 1.30pm, and to Henham Village shop from 2pm to 3pm.

The work is part of Operation Sceptre.

Police have seized 14 knives and recovered 791kg of weapons from surrender bins across Essex, made 10 arrests, carried out 74 stop and searches and executed nine warrants.

Working alongside Border Force, they seized four weapons destined for Essex addresses, including a knuckleduster and a blade disguised as a bracelet. 

Operation Sceptre is also being used to raise awareness of new legislation which makes it illegal to possess weapons such as knuckledusters, flick knives and telescopic truncheons in private places such as homes.

Anyone surrendering a knife should make sure it is fully wrapped up and placed in a secure container before it is brought to the amnesty bin.

If someone is unsure about whether to bring in a knife, or would prefer the item is collected, email: Uttlesford.cpt@essex.police.uk

Knife amnesty bin launch


