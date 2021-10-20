Official opening held for new air ambulance base
- Credit: Philip Mynott Photographer/EHAAT
The air ambulance in Essex and Hertfordshire relaunched its North Weald Airbase at an official opening ceremony yesterday (October 19).
Maisie Moon, a patient who has been helped by The Essex and Hertfordshire Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT), and the charity's CEO Jane Gurney declared the new eco-friendly, state-of-the-art base open.
More than 100 people attended the ceremony from across the two counties.
Jane said: “I am so proud to see our airbase open and fully operational.
“As well as providing improved facilities for the aircraft, vehicles and aircrew, this fantastic building now gives us security of tenure which will allow us to plan effectively for the future."
The team said that the base will provide educational opportunities for visitors.
Neil Durge, EHAAT’s Medical Director, said: "Last year, we carried out nearly 2,400 missions.
You may also want to watch:
"I’m delighted for the charity, our supporters, our clinicians, our patients, our staff and our volunteers as this new airbase will be central to how we deliver care."
EHAAT is a charity, and the new base is largely funded through donations online: https://www.ehaat.org/donate-personal/
Most Read
- 1 Dedicated children's hospital set for Cambridge
- 2 Affinity in hot water with residents after sediment build-up in homes
- 3 NCTJ staff raise more than £7,000 for journalism bursary
- 4 Official opening held for new air ambulance base
- 5 Walden's Crocus Medical Practice opens within community hospital
- 6 England call-up for Max Malins after hat-trick in Saracens' demolition of Bath
- 7 Minute silence at council meeting for 'kind-hearted' Uttlesford officer
- 8 Saffron Striders hit the Cambridge Half Marathon en masse
- 9 Chelmsford bypass 'could provide strategic link' to Stansted Airport
- 10 Fine form continues with seven-up for effervescent Saffron Walden Town