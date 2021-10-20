News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Official opening held for new air ambulance base

Will Durrant

Published: 5:12 PM October 20, 2021   
The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance CEO Jane Gurney declares the new base open, with help from patient Maisie Moon

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance CEO Jane Gurney declares the new base open, with help from patient Maisie Moon

The air ambulance in Essex and Hertfordshire relaunched its North Weald Airbase at an official opening ceremony yesterday (October 19).

Maisie Moon, a patient who has been helped by The Essex and Hertfordshire Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT), and the charity's CEO Jane Gurney declared the new eco-friendly, state-of-the-art base open.

More than 100 people attended the ceremony from across the two counties.

A red helicopter with a camera on the front parked in front of a hangar: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance

One of EHAAT's two helicopters at the new base

Jane said: “I am so proud to see our airbase open and fully operational.

“As well as providing improved facilities for the aircraft, vehicles and aircrew, this fantastic building now gives us security of tenure which will allow us to plan effectively for the future."

The team said that the base will provide educational opportunities for visitors.

Neil Durge, EHAAT’s Medical Director, said: "Last year, we carried out nearly 2,400 missions.

"I’m delighted for the charity, our supporters, our clinicians, our patients, our staff and our volunteers as this new airbase will be central to how we deliver care."

EHAAT is a charity, and the new base is largely funded through donations online: https://www.ehaat.org/donate-personal/

