Children around the district have been celebrating World Book Day. These pictures are of some of the fun so far from across Uttlesford.

Bright Horizons Nursery

World Book Day 2022 in Saffron Walden: Emilia Eastwood with her favourite book Red Riding Hood and the Sweet Little Wolf by Rachel Mortimer. - Credit: Melina Eastwood

Emilia Eastwood, age three, dressed as Red Riding Hood as her favourite book is Red Riding Hood and the Sweet Little Wolf by Rachel Mortimer.

Her mum took the picture before she went to Bright Horizons Nursery, Saffron Walden.

Debden C of E Primary Academy

Students dressed up for World Book Day 2022 at Debden Primary Academy - Credit: Debden Primary Academy

At Debden Primary School, children's learning has been based around stories, characters and the wonder a book can bring.

They have shared stories with friends and listened to their teacher’s favourite childhood story books.

Friends of Debden School, the group of parents and family members who organise fun events for the children and fundraise, organised a book swap to share, reuse and recycle much loved stories.

Thaxted Primary School

Students at Thaxed Primary School celebrating World Book Day 2022 with author Rosemary Hayes - Credit: Thaxed Primary School

World Book Day celebrations at Thaxted Primary School were in full swing when their Patron of Reading, author Rosemary Hayes, came to visit the older children.

She shared her experiences about life as an author and told the children all about her new book called Break Out.

This follows the adventures of a girl called Flora who, following a global plague, finds herself in a world where her parents have disappeared and no phones or computers are allowed.

The children loved hearing about her inspiration for the book and then enjoyed a writing workshop, where they got to imagine their own ideas based on an extract from the story.

Acting Deputy Head, Emma Dymond said she is sure the visit has inspired a future generation of writers!

Has your school or child been marking World Book Day 2022? If so, get in touch!