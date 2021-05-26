Gallery

Published: 12:00 PM May 26, 2021

Residents whose efforts helped the community during the coronavirus pandemic have been recognised through the Making A Difference Awards.

Uttlesford District Council received hundreds of nominations.

An independent panel of judges sifted the entries and Councillor Martin Foley, the council's chairman for 2020-2021, presented winners in eight categories with a glass plaque and certificate.

Dr Richard Boyce, who has led the successful Covid-19 vaccines at the Lord Butler Leisure Centre in Saffron Walden, won the Team Working category.

Dr Boyce of Gold Street Surgery said: "I was surprised to find that I had won an award, but am glad that it was on behalf of the marvellous healthcare team that have worked so hard throughout the pandemic locally, and more recently at the Vaccination Centre.

"I was greatly humbled by the recognition. It has been an absolutely brutal year for us in Primary Care and whilst we feel like we are on the home stretch hopefully, I am determined that we finish the vaccination programme well to allow us all to return to some form of normality.

"I certainly owe huge thanks to my wife Katie, and the rest of my family at home and hope that in the coming year I will be able to give them a lot more of my time than I have been able in these past months – they deserve a huge amount of credit too."

Karen Clarke from Barnston won the Good Neighbour category.

She said she was honoured that so many people had voted for her.

"I have put the award in my bay window for a while so other residents can enjoy it.

"It has got my name on it but it's for everybody that helped out over the lockdown," she said.

Karen said their phoneline - christened the Bat Phone - was for vulnerable residents who needed anything in lockdown.

Karen also organised an ice cream van to come to the village, and Flitch and Chips also come.

She painted 50 stones and hid them - people are still finding them and being delighted.

Karen has organised a jigsaw swap, and a snacks and toiletries collection to help Broomfield Hospital.

Other winners were:

Creativity – Hannah Kidman for her creative ideas to keep up spirits and connect people in Hatfield Broad Oak

Technology – Patrick Whittick for his on-going efforts to support people of all ages with their technology problems so that they can stay in touch with loved ones

Fundraising – Martin Zelley for raising almost £20,000 for the Princess Alexandra Hospital by running his own bike ‘clinic’ from his Dunmow home

Keeping Active – Rory Wilson for his energy and dedication in keeping hundreds of young scouts active and engaged

Young Person – Lucy Kay for being an inspiration to young netball players in Saffron Walden and keeping them active and engaged

Kindness – The Swan Inn, Felsted for being a hub of support for the community

Cllr Martin Foley said: “There are so many people who have stepped up to help others overcome personal hardships during a time of crisis.

"It has been a truly remarkable effort and epitomises what makes Uttlesford such as special place.

“These awards have been a wonderful opportunity to celebrate some of those achievements.

"I would like to thank the panel of judges who had a difficult job in selecting just one winner in each category.

"Every entrant is a worthy winner, and it has been a privilege to acknowledge their commitment and dedication.”

Certificates were also sent to Highly Commended entries, and everyone who was entered into the awards received a letter of thanks from Cllr Foley.

Highly Commended certificates went to: Let’s Talk Stansted (Team Working), Michelle Kelly (Creativity), Jo Slota-Newman (Technology), John Byatt (Fundraising), Karen Spencer (Fundraising), Julia Kay (Keeping Active), Holly and Beatrice Briant (Young Person), Gregg and Anna Thorne (Kindness), and Lauren Barham (Good Neighbour).