Published: 9:52 AM July 14, 2021 Updated: 10:06 AM July 14, 2021

A nature reserve near Saffron Walden opened its doors to the public for wildflower displays, puppet shows and "meet the sheep" sessions.

Walden Countryside welcomed visitors to its Noakes Grove reserve in Sewards End on its open day last Sunday (July 11).

David Corke, Walden Countryside director, said the event was a valuable learning opportunity for both children and adults.

"There's a difference between enjoying the countryside and enjoying yourself in the countryside," he said.

A puppet show at Noakes Grove, Sewards End - Credit: Walden Countryside

"Our guided tours gave adults a chance to see the beautiful displays of wild flowers and learn something of the history of Noakes Grove and how it is managed for wildlife today.

"Our Wild Child group - which spends every Friday afternoon at Noakes Grove - showed children their own age (7-9) the important bits of the reserve: the dens, climbable trees and child-created burrows through bramble and blackthorn scrub."

More information about Walden Countryside is on its website: https://walden-countryside.co.uk/

