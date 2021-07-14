News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Sewards End nature reserve hosts open day

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 9:52 AM July 14, 2021    Updated: 10:06 AM July 14, 2021
Groups of people in an Essex field next to a small flock of sheep

Visitors at Noakes Grove, Sewards End meet the sheep - Credit: Walden Countryside

A nature reserve near Saffron Walden opened its doors to the public for wildflower displays, puppet shows and "meet the sheep" sessions.

Walden Countryside welcomed visitors to its Noakes Grove reserve in Sewards End on its open day last Sunday (July 11).

David Corke, Walden Countryside director, said the event was a valuable learning opportunity for both children and adults.

"There's a difference between enjoying the countryside and enjoying yourself in the countryside," he said.

A puppet theatre booth in a field outside.

A puppet show at Noakes Grove, Sewards End - Credit: Walden Countryside

"Our guided tours gave adults a chance to see the beautiful displays of wild flowers and learn something of the history of Noakes Grove and how it is managed for wildlife today.

"Our Wild Child group - which spends every Friday afternoon at Noakes Grove - showed children their own age (7-9) the important bits of the reserve: the dens, climbable trees and child-created burrows through bramble and blackthorn scrub."

More information about Walden Countryside is on its website: https://walden-countryside.co.uk/

Got a story for the Reporter? Email us: will.durrant@archant.co.uk

Environment News
Events
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

