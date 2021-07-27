News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
In pictures: Saffron Walden's weekend of flooding

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 7:00 AM July 27, 2021   
Background: Helions Bumpstead flooded. Inset: Festival-goers on a Standon Calling mudslide

Floods in Essex, Suffolk and Hertfordshire caused widespread disruption - Credit: Archant/Helen Walker/Scott Randall

July's heatwave ended with flooding in parts of north-west Essex over the weekend.

The flash floods left debris on roads in Saffron Walden on Sunday, July 25, while pictures from Helions Bumpstead show roads completely submerged.

A road in Helions Bumpstead which looks more like a river.

Pedestrians were unable to cross from one side of the road to the other in Helions Bumpstead - Credit: Helen Walker

A bowling green in Saffron Walden, Essex is three-quarters underwater

Saffron Walden Bowls Club flooded after heavy rain - Credit: Jonnana Nanajon

An Environment Agency weather station in Ashdon, four miles from Saffron Walden, recorded a total 36.2mm (1.43 inches) of rain in five hours between 3.30pm and 8.30pm.

The average rainfall for Saffron Walden in July is between 45mm and 50mm.

Jonathan, who lives near Debden Road, Saffron Walden, said the floods were unprecedented.

He said: "We have lived in Saffron Walden for over 15 years and our garden has never flooded like it did this weekend."

A grassy garden in Saffron Walden. In the background: toys are scattered in a flood

Jonathan said he had never seen flooding like it after fifteen years of living in Saffron Walden - Credit: Jonathan Pittock

Debris after flooding on Thaxted Road

Debris after flooding on Thaxted Road - Credit: Supplied

Flooding was reported in homes on Beeches Close in the town.

Thaxted Road was also flooded, leaving stones and debris over the road.

Rail passengers faced Sunday evening and Monday morning disruption at Audley End station.

A tree came into contact with overhead electrical wires blocking the railway between Harlow Town and Tottenham Hale, disrupting Greater Anglia trains between London and Cambridge.

A road in Haverhill looks more like a river. A person on a motorbikes rides through, creating a splash.

Motorcyclists battle through flooding on Burton End, Haverhill - Credit: Facebook/Muggle Church

Near Helions Bumpstead, there was widespread flooding reported in Haverhill, Suffolk.

Burton End between the A1017 bypass and Haverhill town centre was blocked for much of the afternoon yesterday.

Electrical store Hughes opened late on Monday morning due to flooding concerns.

A Hughes Facebook post read: "We have a huge task of removing water from the store and ensuring that it's safe for customers to enter."

In Hertfordshire, the organisers of Standon Calling abandoned their festival.

The organisers said: "Unfortunately due to flooding we will no longer be able to proceed with the festival."

Festival-goers trudged home on Sunday night with many returning in the morning to collect muddy tents and belongings.

A muddy field with tents. Standon Calling after it was called off due to flooding

Standon Calling was called off due to flooding - Credit: Twitter/Peter Wooding

The flooding is the latest in a series of severe weather events in Essex.

Heavy rain in Thaxted two weeks ago prompted county councillor Martin Foley to warn that more new builds could worsen flooding in the future.

The Met Office forecasts a mix of sunshine and clouds with light showers in Saffron Walden this weekend, with highs of 20C.

