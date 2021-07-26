Video

Sunday at Standon Calling was a wash-out after severe flooding and a risk of lightning.

Festival organisers in Hertfordshire were forced to abandon the event, asking campers to leave the site as soon as possible yesterday evening (Sunday, July 25).

Headliners Craig David, Primal Scream, Jake Bugg and Sophie Ellis-Bextor were forced to cancel their sets while campers battled heavy rain and floods to leave the festival.

Campers were allowed back into the festival site to collect their belongings today.

A statement from Standon Calling read: "Unfortunately due to flooding we will no longer be able to proceed with the festival.

"We are working on getting everyone off site as safely and quickly as possible.

"We will post the latest updates straight to the Campsite Office as well as on twitter and our web page."

Standon Calling was called off due to flooding - Credit: Twitter/Peter Wooding

Primal Scream, who were due to headline the festival's Main Stage on Sunday, said they could not reach the festival site in the rain.

They wrote on Instagram: "Really disappointed the festival has been cancelled due to flooding.

"So sorry to everyone who wanted to see us play tonight.

"We couldn't even get into the campsite as the festival roads were bogged down in mud and gridlocked vehicles."

Sophie Ellis-Bextor tweeted: "I’m so sad to miss my show tonight! Feels very weird not to come and party with you all."

I’m so sad to miss my show tonight! Feels very weird not to come and party with you all. Hope everyone at the festival is ok and we’ll just have to get a date in the diary to disco ASAP. Xx https://t.co/iasjLOs9gV — Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@SophieEB) July 25, 2021

There was severe flooding throughout Hertfordshire, Essex and London over the weekend.

In Harlow, a tree came into contact with overhead electrical wires blocking the railway line between Harlow Town and Tottenham Hale.

Stansted Express services were cancelled overnight and early this morning, along with Greater Anglia trains between London and Hertford, Bishop's Stortford and Cambridge.

The floods are the latest in a spate of extreme weather events.

Hailstones the size of golf balls were spotted in Thaxted, Essex on Tuesday last week.

The UK's hottest temperature in 2021 was recorded at Heathrow Airport on the same day.

The Met Office forecasts storms for Standon tomorrow, with clouds and 20C heat remaining for the rest of the week.