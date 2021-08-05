Published: 5:00 PM August 5, 2021

Jonathan Scripps of Journey Through Performance is organising the Saffron Walden fundraiser at Jubilee Gardens - Credit: Yasmin Scripps

Singers, actors, musicians and even a Tommy Cooper magic show act are getting involved in a one-off variety show.

The showcase, called Journey Through Performance and Friends, is being held in Jubilee Gardens, Saffron Walden on Saturday August 14 from 12noon until 3pm.

The event is free of charge but donations are being taken for The Maddi Foundation.

Jonathan Scripps, the managing director of Journey Through Performance, is the organiser.

He has around 18 performers involved, with ages ranging from 12 upwards. John Byatt, a familiar face around the town for his fundraising, is one of those taking part.





Super Cooper John Byatt of Saffron Walden - Credit: Jonathan Scripps

Jonathan said: "Not being able to perform for many people during lockdown has been extremely difficult and this is also a celebration that theatre is back.

"This is the first time back performing since the pandemic for the majority of the performers and they can’t wait to get back to what they love."

Last year the group's successful music video of Do They Know it Christmas raised £1,500 for the Uttlesford Foodbank in December.

There will be collection buckets on the day of the event and supporters can donate via the JustGiving website.



About the charity

Madeleine Thurgood, the inspiration for The Maddi Foundation, who has been diagnosed with Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia 15 (SPG15). - Credit: The Maddi Foundation

The Maddi Foundation was originally started as Save Our Maddi Appeal in 2016 when Madeleine Thurgood was diagnosed with a life limiting genetic disease called Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia 15 (SPG15).

Maddi’s mum and co-founder, Carina Thurgood has been raising awareness of SPG15, to advance research and development of a gene therapy for this rare disease.

Since Maddi’s diagnosis the Foundation has been actively involved in on-going collaboration with scientists, researchers and clinicians across the UK, USA and Europe.

The Foundation aims to raise £2,500,000 to fund this research and have already provided and funded the initial stages of the research for a ‘Proof of Concept’ towards this treatment to halt the disease.

Funds will be used to manufacture the therapy and clinical trials for Maddi and others suffering from this disease.