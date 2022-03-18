A temporary exhibition on the history of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service opens at Saffron Walden Museum from Saturday, April 2.

Heroic stories of bravery and the human stories behind some of the major incidents will be highlighted, along with the technological developments which have influenced firefighting.

The exhibition includes artefacts, photographs, uniforms and equipment which trace the history of firefighting from Victorian times to the present-day.

It will also feature private and works’ fire brigades, which were particularly prominent across the county during the 20th century.

The All Fired Up exhibition also touches on some of the more obscure aspects of fire-fighting history, including a troupe of firefighting scouts, a famous firefighting Vicar and the story of how a family pet caused a mansion to go up in flames.

Research for this exhibition was undertaken by volunteers from Essex Fire Museum and Saffron Walden Museum at Saffron Walden Library, Essex Record Office Access Point based at Saffron Walden Library, at the Gibson Library and Essex Fire Museum.

Staff and volunteers also visited the Saffron Walden Fire Station and met current serving firefighters. Residents also generously offered archive information and artefacts for the displays.

The exhibition will be held in the temporary exhibitions gallery at Saffron Walden Museum from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, July 3.

Illustrated talk

Mick Ford from Essex Fire Museum will give an illustrated talk on Monday, April 4 at 8pm on the work of the fire service in Essex during the First World War.

The talk, entitled From the ‘Smoke’ to the Coast, takes place at St Mary’s Parish Rooms in Saffron Walden.

Entry is £1 for Museum Society members and £3 for non-members, cash only. There is no need to book in advance.

