9 things to do this May Bank Holiday weekend

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:00 PM April 30, 2021   
Grove Lodge, Saffron Walden is taking part in the National Garden Scheme

Grove Lodge, Saffron Walden is taking part in the National Garden Scheme - Credit: supplied

Looking for something to do across this May Bank Holiday now lockdown restrictions have eased up a little? Here are nine ideas:

1. Essex gardens are open as part of the National Garden Scheme. On Sunday May 2 between 2pm and 5pm you could visit the cottage garden at Chestnut Cottage, Clavering and also Wickets in Langley Upper Green. On Monday May 3 the garden at Grove Lodge at Chater’s Hill, Saffron Walden, is open between 2pm and 5pm.

A section of the Gardens at Audley End House and Gardens

A section of the Gardens at Audley End House and Gardens - Credit: English Heritage Trust

2. Audley End House and Gardens, an English Heritage property, is offering visitors a seed swap on Saturday May 1 and Sunday May 2. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own seeds along to exchange for rare varieties which have been donated by Garden Organics Heritage Seed Library. Tickets to access the gardens and grounds must be booked in advance.

Great Notley Country Park

Great Notley Country Park - Credit: Explore Essex

3. Get out and about for a walk and spot some wildlife at Great Notley Country Park. The park, car park (charges apply), children’s play equipment and limited toilets are open. Skylark Cafe offers a takeaway service. Visitors are asked to continue to practice social distancing.

4. Visit Bridge End Garden, Saffron Walden. The main garden is open but the Maze, Visitor Centre, Apse and Toilets are currently closed.

5. Take the one mile walking route of Thaxted Wildlife Trail.

A light blue bollard with a lighthouse in the centre.

Charlotte Pratt's finished bollard three representing Saffron Walden Museum. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography - Credit: Celia Bartlett

6. Admire the new painted bollards in the Market Square, Saffron Walden.

7. Learn a little about the history of firefighting in Essex through the Saffron Walden Museum website. The brief overview of the exhibition called All Fired Up is in partnership with Essex Fire Museum (part of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service).

8. Get a ticket for Audley End Miniature Railway's Fairy and Elf Walk opening weekend

9. Visit IWM Duxford (tickets required, book in advance) and walk the grounds. Learn about the outdoor history from Battle of Britain to Dunkirk with a self-guided trail.



