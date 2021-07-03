News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
3 Q&As with film industry producers and directors at Saffron Screen

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 8:00 AM July 3, 2021   
Image from the animated short called The Snail and the Whale, showing a whale underwater

A scene from The Snail and the Whale, an animated short created by Max Lang and Daniel Snaddon, which will be shown at Saffron Screen - Credit: Saffron Screen

Three question and answer sessions with film industry insiders are being hosted by Saffron Screen this month.

1. On Sunday (July 11) at 2.30pm, animations The Snail and the Whale and Zog will be screened, followed by a Q&A session with producer Simon Quinn.

The films are based on the Julia Donaldson stories, illustrated by Axel Scheffler and adapted for the screen.

Simon won an Annie - the animation industry Oscars - for his work on The Snail and the Whale. Simon also produced Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs and Fantastic Mr Fox.

Simon will answer questions from young people in the audience and talk about working in the animation industry.

Although the two films are for young children, all are welcome to this screening or to join just for the Q&A at around 3.30pm – please email info@saffronscreen.com if you would like to just attend the Q&A.

2. On Tuesday, July 13 at 7.30pm there is a Q&A after the screening of The Reason I Jump – a sensory film which explores neurodiversity through the experiences of non-speaking autistic people.

Director Jerry Rothwell, producer Al Morrow and Leo Capella, who worked as a consultant on the film, will take questions from the audience.

Al and Jerry have brought various of their films to Saffron Screen in the past, and Leo is a Saffron Walden resident and Saffron Screen volunteer.


Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth in a scene in the film Supernova, at Saffron Screen

A still from the film Supernova, starring Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth, which is on at Saffron Screen - Credit: Saffron Screen

3. On Saturday, July 24 at 7.30pm editor Chris Wyatt will take questions after Supernova, a road movie starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci.

Chris Wyatt has visited before with God’s Own Country and also edited Francis Lee’s Ammonite, This Is England, Dead Man’s Shoes for director Shane Meadows, Dreams of a Life and The Falling for director Carol Morley.

The aim of the Q&As is to give audiences an insight into the film-making journey, provide discussion, and to offer advice to young people.

Covid-safe practices continue, including socially distanced seating.

Tickets are available to purchase in advance only. Get them online at www.saffronscreen.com, or via Tourist Information Centre or by phoning 01799 524002 between Monday and Saturday, 9.30am to 5pm.


