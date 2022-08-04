Organisers have announced the set times for Simple Minds' Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens.

Fronted by Jim Kerr, the Scottish Don't You (Forget About Me) rock band play a special outdoor show in the grounds of Audley End in Essex on Thursday, August 11.

The video for Simple Minds' 1985 hit single Don't You (Forget About Me), taken from The Breakfast Club soundtrack, was filmed at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire.

Support at Audley End comes from Big Country with The Skids’ frontman Richard Jobson, Hue and Cry, Saffron Walden's very own Joanna Eden Band, and Caezar.

Promoters have now confirmed the approximate stage times for the first of this summer's big four concerts at Audley End.

Car parks open from midday, and arena gates open at 4pm, according to Heritage Live's website.

Simple Minds concert stage times for Audley End

4pm: Arena gates open

4.20pm: Caezar

5.10pm: Joanna Eden Band

6.20pm: Hue & Cry

7.30pm: Big Country featuring Richard Jobson

9pm-10.30pm: Simple Minds.

Timings are approximate and subject to change. Bars will stay open until 11pm, so organisers say "take your time and allow the rush of traffic to leave" whilst you enjoy a last drink.