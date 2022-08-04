News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Things to do

Stage times for Simple Minds' Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 5:00 PM August 4, 2022
Simple Minds will play Audley End House & Gardens on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Simple Minds will play Audley End House & Gardens on Thursday, August 11, 2022. - Credit: Dean Chalkley

Organisers have announced the set times for Simple Minds' Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens.

Fronted by Jim Kerr, the Scottish Don't You (Forget About Me) rock band play a special outdoor show in the grounds of Audley End in Essex on Thursday, August 11.

The video for Simple Minds' 1985 hit single Don't You (Forget About Me), taken from The Breakfast Club soundtrack, was filmed at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire.

Support at Audley End comes from Big Country with The Skids’ frontman Richard Jobson, Hue and Cry, Saffron Walden's very own Joanna Eden Band, and Caezar.

Simple Minds will play Audley End House & Gardens on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Simple Minds will play Audley End House & Gardens on Thursday, August 11, 2022 with special guests Big Country and Hue and Cry. - Credit: Supplied by Deacon Communications


Promoters have now confirmed the approximate stage times for the first of this summer's big four concerts at Audley End.

Car parks open from midday, and arena gates open at 4pm, according to Heritage Live's website. 

Simple Minds will play Audley End House & Gardens as part of Heritage Live.

Simple Minds will play Audley End House & Gardens as part of Heritage Live. - Credit: Dean Chalkley


Simple Minds concert stage times for Audley End

  • 4pm: Arena gates open
  • 4.20pm: Caezar
  • 5.10pm: Joanna Eden Band
  • 6.20pm: Hue & Cry
  • 7.30pm: Big Country featuring Richard Jobson
  • 9pm-10.30pm: Simple Minds.

Most Read

  1. 1 Sir Tom Jones, Simple Minds, Elbow and the Bootleg Beatles to headline four nights of concerts at Audley End
  2. 2 Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su and Davide touch down at Stansted Airport
  3. 3 'Hello Mum' - WhatsApp scammers posing as children steal over £1.5m
  1. 4 No Stansted Express trains for five days in August
  2. 5 Stage times for Simple Minds' Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens
  3. 6 Cash 'stolen' from woman in her 70s on Saffron Walden's King Street
  4. 7 Clyde the tortoise undergoes shell surgery after being struck by train
  5. 8 Sixty-year-old aims to become oldest man to row the Atlantic solo
  6. 9 Saffron Walden suffer controversial defeat against EAPL rivals Frinton
  7. 10 Pupils and Rotary members team up to help Ukrainian refugees

Timings are approximate and subject to change. Bars will stay open until 11pm, so organisers say "take your time and allow the rush of traffic to leave" whilst you enjoy a last drink.

Music
Audley End House & Gardens
Saffron Walden News

Don't Miss

The driver was banned from the roads following an incident on the M11 between London and Cambridge in 2021

Essex Police

Man who was handed driving ban allegedly drove home from court

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Emirates has resumed its Dubai to London Stansted route today (August 1)

Stansted Airport: Emirates flies again in Essex after 28-month break

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Harley Davidson Essex Chapter visited Café Cornell in Saffron Walden

Harley Davidson club visits café to raise money for air ambulance

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
The tortoise on the Norwich to Stansted line this afternoon.

Injured tortoise removed from Norwich train line after causing delays

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon