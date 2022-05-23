The village pond in Debden is currently covered in invasive plants - Credit: Debden Parish Council

A village pond will be restored back to its natural habitat and stripped of two invasive plants.

New Zealand pigmyweed (Crassula helmsii) is carpeting the pond in Debden, and Parrot feather (Myriophyllum Aquaticum) is also present. Both were commonly sold in the past, but are now banned from being sold.

Debden Parish Council has been granted £2,345 for their Queen's Jubilee Pond Project from the National Lottery.

They plan to buy a Princess Elizabeth Water Lily once work is complete, and to update signage near the pond with the year it was restored, information on the water lily, and on natural wildlife.

The parish council said: "The Queen's Jubilee year seems a fitting opportunity to do this, as it's a time when our community will come together, as local residents have recently expressed concern about the pond."

The work is expected to take five months. The parish council welcomes advice from community experts. Email agardner@debden.org





READ MORE:

Platinum Jubilee: Events to celebrate in Debden and Clavering

Red, white and blue: Royal theme for Saffron Walden windows

Group has been 'Balsam bashing' along the Slade, as the invasive non-native plant has taken over stretches of the River Cam

Essex building society is helping to tackle a Himalayan Balsam outbreak in the River Stour