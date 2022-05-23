News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Suffocating plants to be stripped out: Jubilee Pond makeover

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 3:38 PM May 23, 2022
Debden, Essex: The village pond is currently covered in invasive plants

The village pond in Debden is currently covered in invasive plants - Credit: Debden Parish Council

A village pond will be restored back to its natural habitat and stripped of two invasive plants.

New Zealand pigmyweed (Crassula helmsii) is carpeting the pond in Debden, and Parrot feather (Myriophyllum Aquaticum) is also present. Both were commonly sold in the past, but are now banned from being sold.

Debden Parish Council has been granted £2,345 for their Queen's Jubilee Pond Project from the National Lottery.

They plan to buy a Princess Elizabeth Water Lily once work is complete, and to update signage near the pond with the year it was restored, information on the water lily, and on natural wildlife.

The parish council said: "The Queen's Jubilee year seems a fitting opportunity to do this, as it's a time when our community will come together, as local residents have recently expressed  concern about the pond."

The work is expected to take five months. The parish council welcomes advice from community experts. Email agardner@debden.org


The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

