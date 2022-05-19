The front page of the programme of events in Clavering to mark HM the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Jubilee Clavering organising committee

A wide range of events are taking place over the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend to celebrate HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in Clavering

Clavering has organised a week of celebrations.

Children can get involved in hands-on archaeology activities during a free History & Archaeology Day.

The fun includes reconstructing broken pots, identifying animal bones and teeth, digging up artefacts, making clay pots of different time periods, and identifying Roman pottery shards.

There is a prize competition for guessing what archaeological objects are, as well as games, crafts and information.

The archaeology activities have been commissioned by the village's history group from Heritage Learning Services.

They will take place indoors at the Christian Centre on Friday, June 3 from 11am to 5.30 pm, alongside an exhibition of memorabilia of the last 70 years, with home-made refreshments available all day.

Archaeology activities will be repeated and expanded outdoors on the Jubilee Field on Saturday, June 4 in a 'Digging for History' event, which is part of the village's Big Jubilee Lunch.

Families are invited to bring a picnic from noon onwards.

The afternoon also includes children's sports, competitions, and a display of medieval arts, sciences and swordplay by the living history group, Shire of Flintheath.

Earlier in the week there are guided walks by Peter Cooper, and a trail of more than 25 royalty-themed scarecrows on a trail around the village, with a quiz about the scarecrows.

The Clavering Jubilee celebrations, which are being organised by a local committee, also include a Clavering Players performance, open gardens and evening entertainment at the Fox & Hounds pub.

Neighbouring Langley is lighting a beacon as part of their festivities on June 2.

Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in Debden

In Debden, Master of Ceremonies Richard Cawte will announce the Lighting of the Beacon Proclamation at 2pm on Thursday, June 2 in the centre of the village.

The beacon lighting ceremony at Debden Recreation Ground will take place that evening between 9pm and 10pm.

The Bugle Call 'Majesty' will be played at 9.40pm. Tickets will be available from the village hall on the day.

The beacon is one of over 2,022 lit by communities, charities and faith groups across the UK. Beacons are being lit in all 54 Commonwealth capitals.

At Buckingham Palace, a lighting installation of The Queen's Green Canopy 'Tree of Trees' sculpture and projections will be beamed on to the front of the Palace.

On Saturday, June 4, Debden celebrations continue.

There will be activities for children plus refreshments organised by Friends of Debden School from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

A 1940s evening of music and dance, a ticketed event, will then take place in the marquee at 7.30pm.

On Sunday, June 5 Debden's Big Lunch picnic is from noon to 2pm, with music by the band Revival.

Participants should bring their own food and wear a hat or crown.

The classic car show runs from 10am to 4pm hosted by the Debden branch of the Royal British Legion.

There is family tennis from 11am to noon, and at 2.30pm in the marquee there is a thanksgiving service led by Rev'd John Saxon.





READ MORE:

Saffron Walden celebrates HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a free lunch, free fun and circus

Saffron Walden BID's Right Royal Trail, shop and businesses competition, beacon lighting, Dance on the Common

Commonwealth Games: Queen's Baton Relay is coming to Hinxton

Pictures: Hundreds take part in Saffron Walden Jubilee walk