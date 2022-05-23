News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Business

Red, white and blue: Royal theme for Saffron Walden windows

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:16 PM May 23, 2022
Beauty Box, Saffron Walden, Essex: Window with red, white and blue items and bunting

Beauty Box of Saffron Walden's decorated window for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

Bunting and items in red, white and blue are decorating the windows of shops and businesses in Saffron Walden.

Entries are growing for the Jubilee Shop and Business Competition, run by Saffron Walden Initiative.

The deadline to send in entry forms is Friday (May 27). Email swijubilee22@gmail.com or pop into the Tourist Information Centre for a form.

Judging will take place on Monday, May 30.

Competition organisers Cindy Whife and Jacqui Portway said: "Good luck everyone. Let’s make our town look a fantastic Royal tribute to Her Majesty."

The competition is sponsored by Saffron Hall and Grahame King has donated the first prize of four tickets to see the Robin Hood Pantomime at Christmas. Further prizes have also been contributed by other people.

Entries so far to the Saffron Walden Jubilee Shop and Business Competition

Cafe Cou Cou, Saffron Walden: Platinum Jubilee window display with flags, uniform

Cafe Cou Cou, Saffron Walden: Their Platinum Jubilee window display - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

Beauty Box, Saffron Walden, Essex: Window with red, white and blue items and bunting

Beauty Box of Saffron Walden's decorated window for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

St Elizabeth's, King Street, Saffron Walden: Platinum Jubilee window with Union Jacks

The Platinum Jubilee window by St Elizabeth's charity shop, King Street, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

Tourist Information Centre, Saffron Walden: Decorated window for the Platinum Jubilee

Tourist Information Centre in Saffron Walden's window for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

Barclays Bank, Saffron Walden: bunting in the window for Platinum Jubilee

The Platinum Jubilee window of Barclays Bank, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

Burton and Son, Saffron Walden: Their Platinum Jubilee decorated window with flags

Burton and Son, Saffron Walden: Their Platinum Jubilee window - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

Colorcraft, Saffron Walden: Platinum Jubilee decorated windows with bunting, red white and blue items

Bunting and red, white and blue items for the Platinum Jubilee in Colorcraft of Saffron Walden's windows - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

Platinum Jubilee window: ONE Flowers, Saffron Walden

Platinum Jubilee colours from ONE Flowers, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

Platinum Jubilee events in Saffron Walden

Most Read

  1. 1 Police find body in search for missing 71-year-old Raymond
  2. 2 Cambridge: Police officer had surgery after sex offender drove car at them
  3. 3 Free lunch, free fun and circus for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
  1. 4 Can you answer these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  2. 5 Hidden secrets, free medals, live jazz for Platinum Jubilee
  3. 6 The Silver Wolf, highest Scouting honour, for Neville Wilson
  4. 7 Toaster joy: Radwinter Repair Cafe to the rescue
  5. 8 Obituary: On-call firefighter dedicated life to community
  6. 9 Hands-on archaeology, beacons and picnics: Platinum Jubilee
  7. 10 Home county tenant exodus drives up London rents

Saffron Walden's celebrations for HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are mostly on The Common, Saffron Walden.

On Thursday, June 2, the Town Crier's Proclamation in Market Square at 2pm starts the proceedings, with mid-afternoon food, drink and entertainment on The Common, and an evening  ‘Dance on The Common’ with The Miss Jones Jazz Band, the Platinum Jubilee Costume Competition and the 9.45pm Beacon lighting.

On Friday, June 3, Saffron Walden Town Council is holding a 'Community Together Day' on The Common, with free activities including face painting, crafts, laser tag and bungee trampoline, and Santus Circus will be in town (the circus is a ticketed event).

On Saturday, June 4 there is a Jubilee Market on The Common, with food, crafts and homeware, and a man-made beach with deckchairs.

On Sunday, June 5, Fairycroft House and Saffron Walden Initiative present the community Big Lunch Picnic on The Common, Saffron Walden, from noon to 5pm, sponsored by Intercounty.


READ MORE:

Clavering's week of celebrations for Platinum Jubilee, Debden's events for  Platinum Jubilee

Free lunch at Cafe Cornell in Saffron Walden, Santus Circus on The Common in Saffron Walden for Platinum Jubilee

Queen, Alicia Keys and Diana Ross to star in BBC's Platinum Jubilee Party

Pictures: Free medals for hundreds taking part in Saffron Walden Jubilee walk

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Competitions
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Don't Miss

Cars make their way through heavy rain on the A14 in Suffolk, after Storm Eunice brought damage, dis

Flooding | Video

Met Office weather: Yellow storm and flood warning for East of England

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
HM Lord-Lieutenant of Essex Mrs Jennifer Tolhurst unveils one of the Blue Plaques in Newport

Heritage | Gallery

4 inspirational women are celebrated in Newport

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Participants take part in the Rotary in Saffron Walden's Jubilee Walden Walk, which started on The Common

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee | Gallery

Pictures: Hundreds take part in Saffron Walden Jubilee walk

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
New Saffron Walden Mayor and Mayoress, Cllr James de Vries and Mrs Sheila de Vries, and others

Saffron Walden Town Council

New Mayors and deputies in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon