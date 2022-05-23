Beauty Box of Saffron Walden's decorated window for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Saffron Walden Initiative

Bunting and items in red, white and blue are decorating the windows of shops and businesses in Saffron Walden.

Entries are growing for the Jubilee Shop and Business Competition, run by Saffron Walden Initiative.

The deadline to send in entry forms is Friday (May 27). Email swijubilee22@gmail.com or pop into the Tourist Information Centre for a form.

Judging will take place on Monday, May 30.

Competition organisers Cindy Whife and Jacqui Portway said: "Good luck everyone. Let’s make our town look a fantastic Royal tribute to Her Majesty."

The competition is sponsored by Saffron Hall and Grahame King has donated the first prize of four tickets to see the Robin Hood Pantomime at Christmas. Further prizes have also been contributed by other people.

Platinum Jubilee events in Saffron Walden

Saffron Walden's celebrations for HM The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are mostly on The Common, Saffron Walden.

On Thursday, June 2, the Town Crier's Proclamation in Market Square at 2pm starts the proceedings, with mid-afternoon food, drink and entertainment on The Common, and an evening ‘Dance on The Common’ with The Miss Jones Jazz Band, the Platinum Jubilee Costume Competition and the 9.45pm Beacon lighting.

On Friday, June 3, Saffron Walden Town Council is holding a 'Community Together Day' on The Common, with free activities including face painting, crafts, laser tag and bungee trampoline, and Santus Circus will be in town (the circus is a ticketed event).

On Saturday, June 4 there is a Jubilee Market on The Common, with food, crafts and homeware, and a man-made beach with deckchairs.

On Sunday, June 5, Fairycroft House and Saffron Walden Initiative present the community Big Lunch Picnic on The Common, Saffron Walden, from noon to 5pm, sponsored by Intercounty.





