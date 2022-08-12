Things to do

Jim Kerr of Simple Minds on stage at the Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens in Essex. - Credit: Heritage Live

Simple Minds kicked of this summer's Heritage Live concert series at Audley End House & Gardens.

The chart-topping Scottish rockers fronted by Jim Kerr headlined at the English Heritage estate in Essex on Thursday night.

A glittering prize... Simple Minds on stage at the Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens in Essex. - Credit: Heritage Live

Caezar opened the show before Saffron Walden's very own Joanna Eden Band made their customary Audley End appearance.

Scottish pop duo Hue and Cry – brothers Pat and Greg Kane – then took to the stage.

Hue and Cry performing at Simple Minds' Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens in Essex. - Credit: Heritage Live

Chief support were another Scottish band, Big Country, who were joined on stage by special guest Richard Jobson of The Skids.

Jobson co-founded The Skids with Big Country co-founder and frontman Stuart Adamson, who passed away in 2001.

Big Country were joined on stage by Richard Jobson at Simple Minds' Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens in Essex. - Credit: Heritage Live

As well as playing Big Country hits such as Look Away, the band also performed The Skids' Into The Valley.

Proving they're still very much Alive and Kicking after more than 40 years in the business, headliners Simple Minds mixed classic tracks such as Love Song and Waterfront with material from forthcoming new album Direction of the Heart, including Act of Love and latest single Vision Thing.

Simple Minds on stage at the Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens in Essex. - Credit: Heritage Live

The Someone Somewhere in Summertime group, of course, also played huge American number one hit Don't You (Forget About Me) from The Breakfast Club movie soundtrack.

Fans enjoyed the gig. One posted on Heritage Live's Instagram page: "Fantastic day and evening, perfect venue, Simple Minds were awesome."

Another wrote: "Absolutely brilliant. What a great afternoon/evening of music. And all at a beautiful venue."

Simple Minds guitarist Charlie Burchill on stage at the Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens in Essex. - Credit: Heritage Live

The Bootleg Beatles, From The Jam featuring originally member of The Jam Bruce Foxton, and The Counterfeit Stones will all perform at Audley End today (Friday, August 12).

Elbow and special guest Richard Hawley play the stately home on Saturday, with organisers warning ticket holders of planned train strikes for August 13.

The Heritage Live website states: "We recommend all customers check your routes before setting off and be prepared for increased levels of traffic if coming by car."

Sir Tom Jones and support The Shires play Heritage Live on Sunday, August 14.





