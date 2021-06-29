Published: 6:30 AM June 29, 2021

The organisers of a new walking group hope their new scheme will boost the physical and mental wellbeing of west Essex adults with a disability.

Charity Accuro, which is based in Takeley, launched the group in June using £3,000 from Active Essex, part of Sport England’s Tackling Inequalities Fund.

Organisers at Accuro said the walking group is a part of its plan to offer more activities to people living with a disability in Uttlesford, Harlow and Epping Forest.

Kerry Mattholie, Accuro's adult services coordinator, said: “The walking group is all about limiting social isolation, getting people moving and the benefits to health that that brings with it."

Courtenay Mosley of Active Essex said: “We are pleased Accuro will include these new walks so that attendees can enjoy all the benefits of being part of a social walking group."

Accuro's services and contact details are listed online: https://www.accuro.org.uk/services/





